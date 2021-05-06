Political Talk: Social Media & Politics

ELMIRA, N.Y. (NBC/WETM) – Welcome to Political Talk with democrat Dora Leland and republican Tom Santulli. This week our team discusses the fallout after Facebook upholds the ban on former President Trump.

The former president and his allies are going after Facebook after the social media company’s oversight board upheld, at least for now, Trump’s suspension from both Facebook and Instagram.

“Donald J. Trump just got a huge boost from Facebook, which basically canceled him, making him a martyr,” Newt Gingrich, the former House speaker said this week on FOX News.

The former president initially was suspended in the aftermath of the January 6th riots on Capitol Hill. The new decision is highlighting the power of platforms like Facebook, and whether the government should do more to regulate them.

So what might be next for tech giants? Tune in for this week’s edition of Political Talk, only on 18 News.