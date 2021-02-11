Rochester Area

Political Talk: The 2nd impeachment trial

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – Welcome to this week’s edition of Political Talk. On Thursday, our political commentators discussed the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump.

Here’s the latest as of Thursday night on the trial;

WASHINGTON (AP) – Democratic prosecutors in Donald Trump’s impeachment trial are arguing that dire harm from his false and violent incitements will long vex American democracy unless the Senate convicts him of impeachment and bars him from future office.

The House prosecutors concluded two days of emotional arguments in Trump’s historic trial on Thursday, accusing him of inciting last month’s deadly Capitol invasion. They showed videos of the invaders proudly declaring they were acting on the “president’s orders” to undo Joe Biden’s election victory.

Trump’s defense will take the Senate floor Friday, arguing that as terrible as the attack was, it clearly was not the president’s doing.

