For the first time, this fall New Yorkers will have the option to head to the polls early to cast their vote ahead of this November’s 2019 elections. Designated locations across the state will be open for early voting for nine days in advance of Election Day on November 5. Here’s what you need to know.

Only those who are registered to vote in New York may vote early this fall. The deadline to register to vote for the 2019 elections was October 11. To see if you are registered to vote, visit the NYS BOE website.