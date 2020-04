Political Talk: The COVID-19 political climate

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – After a few weeks off, 18 News’ Political Talk segment resumed Thursday evening.

Our political analysts Dora Leland (D), and Tom Santulli (R) joined our Zach Wheeler for a ZOOM style edition. The panel talked about the ongoing political climate in the wake of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

WELCOME TO POLITICAL TALK WITH TOM SANTULLI AND DORA LELAND.

THE CORONA VIRUS- OR COVID-19 HAS BEEN RAGING THROUGH THE NATION. AS OF TODAY, THERE ARE OVER 1 MILLION PEOPLE INFECTED AND OVER 60,000 DEATHS IN THE US. NO STATE HAS BEEN HIT HARDER THAN NEW YORK -WITH OVER 162,00 PEOPLE INFECTED AND A DEATH TOLL OVER 12,500. ON TOP OF THIS, THE ECONOMIC IMPACT ON NEW YORK HAS BEEN STAGGERING DUE TO SHELTER IN PLACE LAWS. GOVERNOR ANDREW CUOMO HAS BEEN LEADING THE RESPONSE TO THE PANDEMIC IN NEW YORK AND IS OFTEN AT ODDS WITH FEDERAL LEADERS SUCH AS SENATE MAJORITY LEADER, MITCH MCCONNELL AND THE PRESIDENT OVER FUNDING, PPE AND VENTILATOR SUPPLIES AND MUCH MORE. BOTH SIDES HAVE ACCUSED THE OTHER OF MISHANDLING THE PANDEMIC.

DORA, WHAT ARE YOUR THOUGHTS GOVERNOR CUOMO’S HANDLING OF THIS PANDEMIC?

TOM, WHAT ARE YOUR THOUGHTS?

THAT’S ALL THE TIME WE HAVE – SEE YOU NEXT THURSDAY FOR POLITICAL TALK.