Political Talk: The filibuster fight

ELMIRA, N.Y. (NBC/WETM) – President Biden journeyed to Capitol Hill Thursday to meet with senate democrats about his voting rights legislation.

After the meeting, the president said he would forcefully fight for legislation to guarantee the right to vote and ensure that all votes are counted fairly.

Earlier, Arizona Senator Krysten Sinema, a key senate democrat, restated her support for voting rights legislation. However, she does not favor the elimination of the filibuster. That’s a Senate rule which will likely prevent a vote on any such legislation.

Our political team discusses changing the U.S. Senate filibuster in this week’s edition of Political Talk.

