ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – Welcome to Political Talk with Democratic Correspondent Dora Leland and Republican Correspondent Tom Santulli.

President Joe Biden introduced a massive $2 trillion infrastructure plan, a proposal that would rebuild 20,000 miles of roads, repair or replace thousands of bridges and expand access to clean water.

The bill also calls for a raise of the corporate tax rate, and Republicans are already signaling opposition to any tax increases – including on corporations.