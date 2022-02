ELMIRA, N.Y. (NBC/WETM) – New York lifted its indoor mask mandate for businesses Thursday but allowed counties and cities to maintain their mandates if they see fit. That announcement came from Governor Kathy Hochul Wednesday.

Even as indoor mandates for businesses end, they will remain for schools, with the governor saying the state would reassess conditions in the first week of March.

Our political team discusses the issues in this week’s edition of Political Talk.