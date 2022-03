ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — More aid is expected to be sent to Ukraine after President Zelenskyy’s plea to the U.S. Congress on Wednesday.

This week, President Biden referred to Vladamir Putin as a war criminal for the first time as the War in Ukraine continues to rage on. The globe proceeds to watch as the events unfold in Ukraine and lie in wait for more response from the west.

Our political team has more in this week’s ‘Political Talk.’