24th Political Pundit Night, what you can expect Thursday

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – On Thursday, political expert Dr. Stephen Coleman will hold the 24th Political Pundit Night. It will take place virtually on mytwintiers.com from 7 – 9 p.m.

Coleman said this is open to the public. Local experts and political leaders will join Coleman to discuss the politics of the day. Issues such as Afghanistan, COVID-19, New York’s new governor.

The 25th Political Pundit Night will take place this October, according to Coleman. Although, the date has not yet been announced.

