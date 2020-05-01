1  of  3
Bradford County seeking applicants for vacant County Commissioner seat

TOWANDA, Pa. (WETM) – Bradford County is accepting resumes for the vacant County Commissioner position following the death of Commissioner Ed Bustin.

The applicant must be a registered Democratic party voter in Bradford County who was registered as of November 5, 2019.

Anyone interested in the position should provide a letter of interest and resume to Judge Maureen Beirne on or before noon on Friday, May 8, 2020:

  • By mail, Bradford County Courthouse, 301 Main Street, Towanda, PA 18848
  • By email, District Court Administrator corbinm@bradfordco.org
  • By Fax, 570-265-1747
  • In person (discouraged) by calling 570-265-1747 and making an appointment to deliver

Commissioner Bustin died unexpectedly on April 19 at the age of 59 just months into his second term.

