ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – Dr. Coleman’s 25th ‘Political Pundit Night’ is set to take place next Thursday, October 28th, from 7-9 p.m. LIVE on our website mytwintiers.com.
The topic is ‘Racism in America and the Twin Tiers.” Pundits will discuss this topic in two groups. The first group will have a discussion from 7-8 p.m., and the second group will debate the issues from 8-9 p.m., Coleman said.
Dr. Coleman’s twenty-fifth pundit night will feature:
- Georgia Verdier–Elmira-Corning NAACP President
- Reverend Lorri Thornton–Pastor of the Friendship Baptist Church in Corning
- Tom Santulli–Political commentator and former Chemung County Executive
- Dan Mandell–Elmira Mayor
- Deborah Lynch–Member of the NYS Democratic Committee
- Joe Sempolinski–Steuben County GOP Chair
- Rodney Strange–Member and Majority Leader of the Chemung County Legislature
- Reverend Nathaniel Wright–Pastor of the Calvary Baptist Church in Ithaca
- Nick Weinstein–GOP political consultant and strategist
- Ruth Young–Political and environmental activist
- Jerome Emanuel–Local businessman and community leader
- RC Ike–Real estate entrepreneur
- Ken Miller–Former member of the Chemung County Legislature
- Astra Titus–Attorney and social worker
- Dr. Denis Kingsley–Veteran political analyst and commentator
Reverend Hollie Strickland of the Webb Mills United Methodist Church in Pine City will give an invocation and benediction.