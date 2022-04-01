ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Dr. Stephen Coleman’s 27th Political Pundit Night will take place on April 7th from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. The event will focus on a variety of topics including: journalism standards, crime, bail reform, the war in Ukraine, and more.

The virtual event will be split into two panels.

The first thirty minutes of the event will look at issues from a journalistic perspective and will feature a small panel of journalists. The panel will include:

Jeff Murray, Veteran Print Journalist, Elmira Star-Gazette, USA Today Network

Tom Seem, Veteran Network Television News Producer

Joe Salzone, News Director and Anchor, WHCU Radio, Ithaca, New York

Zach Wheeler, News Director and Anchor, WETM Television, Elmira

The next ninety minutes will feature a larger panel where participants will discuss and debate blockbuster issues and topics including: Ukraine, second amendment rights, inflation, crime, the Supreme Court, abortion, critical race theory, and more. The panel will include:

Georgia Verdier — Elmira-Corning NAACP President

Dan Mandell — Elmira Mayor

Tom Santulli — Political Commentator and Former Chemung County Executive

Rodney Strange — Member and Majority Leader of the Chemung County Legislator

Jerome Emanuel — Local Businessman, Community Leader

Ken Miller — Former member, Chemung County Legislature

Pastor Kale Mann — Faith Temple Community Church, Elmira

Susan BetzJitomir–Attorney, Political Analyst, and Pastor

Astra Titus — Attorney and Social Worker

Dr. Richard Dozier — Author, Commentator, and former Corning Community College Vice President

Deborah Lynch — Member, New York State Democratic Committee

Reverend Lorri Thornton, Pastor, Friendship Baptist Church, Corning, NY, will give the invocation and benediction.