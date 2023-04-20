ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The two candidates for the position of Mayor of Elmira have agreed to have two debates to allow people to know where they stand on the issues.

The candidates, Incumbent Mayor, Republican, Daniel Mandell, and his Democratic Party challenger, Jim Hassell have agreed to participate in a live, televised debate on May 24th. The debate will also be streamed live on MyTwinTiers.com. 18 News Anchor, Jackie Gillis will moderate the debate, which will be held at the WETM studio.

We are excited to be able to announce this debate, which is part of our ongoing commitment to public service for our many viewers and digital users in the Twin Tiers. WETM VP/General Manager Tina Castano

We take our responsibility to the people in the communities we serve seriously, and we look forward to an engaging and informative debate. WETM VP/General Manager Tina Castano

Viewers and digital users will be able to submit questions for the candidate on the 18 News Facebook page or by texting a number that will be announced on debate day. 18 News Reporter Nick Dubina will handle viewer questions. However, only questions pertaining to policy matters and legitimate campaign issues will be accepted.

There is another debate scheduled in October, at the Clemens Center, which will be held in front of a live audience.