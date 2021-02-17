Local conservative talk show host shares his thoughts on Limbaugh’s death

(WETM) — Local conservative talk show host on The Patriot, Frank Acomb, shared his thoughts after Rush Limbaugh’s death.

Acomb said his overall feeling was sadness.

“I mean there would be no talk radio without Rush Limbaugh,” said Acomb. “[I am sad] for the conservative movement and on a personal level because I looked up to Rush.”

Former President Donald Trump awarded Limbaugh the Medal of Freedom during his most recent State of the Union address.

Limbaugh was famous in Republican circles and a giant in radio broadcasting.

He died this morning due to complications from lung cancer.