Local democrats set to open new Civic Education Center

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – This coming Monday, the Chemung County Democratic Committee will hold an open house for their new Civic Education Center. The CEC is located at 110 N. Main St. in downtown Elmira.

“Our committee is excited for the opening of the Civic Education Center,” Chemung County Democratic Chair, Dora Leland explained. “We want to educate people, especially young people, about the responsibilities and opportunities for civic engagement in Chemung County. It’s a fantastic opportunity to interact with the community, increase civic education and awareness, and empower citizens with resources. The Civic Education Center will do just that. We are committed to creating a space for civil discussion,” she continued.

The open house will take place at 4 p.m. on Monday, June 7. To learn more about the CEC, click HERE.