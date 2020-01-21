Local lawmakers react to Gov. Cuomo’s budget proposal

(WETM) – Local lawmakers are reacting to New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s Fiscal Year 2021 New York State Budget on Tuesday.

The executive budget is expected to exceed $175 billion, highlighting education spending, climate change, and infrastructure.

Assemblyman Phil Palmesano

“The governor’s budget proposal should be of concern to all the residents of New York State, particularly Upstate. The governor is laying the groundwork for big property tax hikes on families, seniors, farmers, small businesses and manufacturers with his plan to have local governments assume all local Medicaid growth costs over 3%. He is completely disingenuous to say local governments have any control over the Medicaid program. It is Gov. Cuomo and the state that has expanded Medicaid eligibility and benefits over the years, not local governments. The state controls the program, not local governments. We should not be balancing the budget on the backs of local property taxpayers. The governor boasted about a $51 billion, 5- Year MTA Capital Plan for downstate but refused to prioritize a similar 5- Year DOT Capital Plan for Upstate, as has been past practice. Gov. Cuomo proposed an unacceptable and insulting $11.9 billion, 2-Year Capital Plan that would keep, if enacted, critical funding for local roads and bridges through the vital and successful Consolidated Local Street and Highway Improvement Program (CHIPS) flat for the eighth consecutive year. He adds further insult to injury by actually cutting the $65 million Extreme Winter Recovery Program, funding that goes directly to local governments to help them repair local roads and bridges damaged during the winter. Although the governor talked briefly about addressing the problems with bail reform, he has failed to recognize that we should first start with repealing these dangerous and costly bail and discovery laws he created so we can protect the public from violent and dangerous criminals. As budget hearings and negotiations begin, I’ll be fighting for fairness between the downstate MTA and Upstate DOT Capital Plans, including critical funding for our local roads and bridges. I’ll be fighting against the governor’s misguided attempts to punish property taxpayers for his inability to manage the state’s Medicaid program. I’ll be fighting to make sure the governor and legislature understand that addressing the public safety crisis we are currently facing is an important priority that demands action now.” Assemblyman Phil Palmesano (R,C,I-Corning

Assemblyman Christopher S. Friend

“It’s clear that one-party rule hasn’t improved the state’s financial position one bit. New York is facing a $6.1 billion budget deficit and it must work carefully to reduce its spending rather than further burden residents with tax and fee increases, or use gimmicks to close the gap. The state government will have to seriously address the rampant and unsustainable growth of Medicaid. New Yorkers are tired of year after year of deficits and mismanaged public funds. Real change needs to happen now.” Assemblyman Christopher S. Friend (R,C,I-Big Flats)

State Senator Tom O’Mara