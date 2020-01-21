New York State Troopers PBA endorses Damian Sonsire for Chemung County Court Judge

(WETM) – The Police Benevolent Association of the New York State Troopers, Inc. has announced its endorsement of Damian Sonsire to serve as Chemung County Court Judge.

“It is with careful consideration that the NYSTPBA is endorsing Damian Sonsire for election as Chemung County Court Judge.,” the organization stated in a release. “The challenges facing members of the law enforcement community are greater than ever before, and we need individuals like Damian Sonsire in leadership positions to help law enforcement officers better serve the residents of New York State.”

More than 6,000 active and retired, uniformed members of the New York State Police from the rank of Trooper through the rank of Major are represented by the NYSTPBA.

“I am incredibly honored to learn that the New York State Troopers PBA has endorsed my campaign for Chemung County Court Judge,” Sonsire said. “I am grateful to have had the opportunity to work on numerous high level felony cases with local members of the New York State Police, and was always impressed by their professionalism and hard work. Thank you so much to the New York State Troopers PBA for having confidence in my ability to deliver justice in a fair, competent and consistent manner for our community.”