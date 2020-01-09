O’Mara calls for repeal of bail reform law

ALBANY, N.Y. (WETM) – State Senator Tom O’Mara and the Senate Republican conference are calling for the repeal of New York’s new bail reform law.

The Senate GOP will propose a repeal amendment, which O’Mara is co-sponsoring, during today’s Senate session. O’Mara noted that the controversial bail reform law was enacted last year without the support of a single Republican in the Senate or Assembly.

“Governor Cuomo and New York State Democrats are responsible for this bail reform disaster, and they refuse to recognize the danger it’s posing every single day to our communities and neighborhoods,” said O’Mara, the top Republican on the Senate Judiciary Committee. “These so-called ‘reforms’ are nothing more than unlocking the cell blocks and sending potentially dangerous criminals back into our communities and neighborhoods, day after day, with no safeguards. Democrats keep shrugging off the warnings and that’s irresponsible, to say the least.”

On Wednesday, O’Mara criticized Governor Andrew Cuomo for failing in his 2020 State of the State message to stop the implementation of New York’s new bail reform law.

“Governor Cuomo had a perfect stage to highlight the new bail reform law as the ongoing public safety disaster that it is and at least call for immediate actions to ensure that New Yorkers throughout this state are no longer threatened by a bad law,” said O’Mara. “Not a day goes by without another story of another dangerous criminal being set free. Governor Cuomo and the Democrats responsible for a bad and dangerous law refuse to heed the warning signs. How long will they wait? It is a dangerous and disturbing trend of over rolling over backwards for criminals to radically redefine criminal justice in New York State at the expense of victims and their families and loved ones, communities and neighborhoods, and taxpayers.”