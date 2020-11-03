Orange Polling Site Changed

In this Sept. 8, 2020 photo, voting booths are kept socially distant at the Chesterfield, N.H. polling site. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)

ORANGE, NY (WETM) – For voters in the Schuyler County Town of Orange, their polling location has been changed.

According to the Schuyler County Board of Elections website, the location for the polling site in the Town of Orange has changed from the original location at Monterey Town Hall, and will now be located at the Monterey Fire Hall, 1465 South St. in Beaver Dams.

Voters in Orange will be voting for the following offices:

President/Vice-President of the United States

Supreme Court Justice

Representative in Congress

State Senator

Member of Assembly

Coroner

Town of Orange Council Members.

