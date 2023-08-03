(WHTM)– Senate Republicans and the Lieutenant Governor will be in Harrisburg on Thursday to sign off on the state budget more than a month after it was due.

A statement issued by Senate President Pro Tempore Kim Ward (R-39) on Wednesday for the Senate to go back into session at 1 p.m. to finalize the General Appropriations Budget (HB 611).

Signing HB 611 will provide the necessary funding to schools, counties, and organizations completing 75% of the budget. The remaining 25% of the budget requires legislation to authorize expenditures. Gov. Shapiro has provided us the necessary assurances to guarantee the monies for those programs will remain untouched until the legislature has finalized the language. Senate Republicans will continue to negotiate with our counterparts in good faith and in the best interests of Pennsylvanians. We hope our counterparts will do the same. Senate President Pro Tempore Kim Ward (R-39)

That will free up funding for the vast majority of recipients of the $45.5 billion spending plan including schools, counties and social service programs that rely heavily on that money.

abc27 was told the accompanying codes bills to complete the budget process will not be finalized until lawmakers return in September.

The Senate GOP had a deal with Governor Josh Shapiro to allow one hundred million dollars for school vouchers. But when House Democrats balked, the governor promised to veto the vouchers angering Senate Republicans, who then refused to sign off on the deal that passed both chambers.

But the big-picture budget appears to be done, though the more particular details still need to be ironed out.