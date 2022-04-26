BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – Steuben County has begun looking at how it might redraw legislative lines and said it will need to adopt final plans by later this summer.

The Steuben County Legislature announced that it has started the “daunting task” of considering redistricting plans to meet New York State Laws based on the 2020 census data. The County explained that new lines “must include roughly the same number of constituents represented by one legislator for the next 10 years.”

“You’ve got places with a paid fire department and places with volunteer fire departments,” said long time Legislator Gary Swackhamer, R-Hornell City. “That’s an example of how different people look at things differently.”

The Legislature said any final plans must be adopted by July and will then be subject to a county-vide vote in November. Steuben County currently has 17 legislators. The announcement explained that each legislator’s vote is weighed by the number of people in their district which helps determine close votes.

