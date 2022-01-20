Dr. Coleman’s 26th Political Pundit Night

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — On January 26th, Dr. Stephen Coleman will be hosting his 26th Political Pundit Night focused on Black History Month in America and the Twin Tiers.

The event will be live-streamed on mytwintiers.com from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Dr. Coleman, the founder and creator of the Pundit Night Series, will host the event. Dr. Coleman holds a Ph.D. in Political Science and a master’s degree in journalism from Boston University.

The following people will be participating with Dr. Coleman:

Georgia Verdier, Elmira-Corning NAACP President

Tom Santulli, Political Commentator and former Chemung County Executive

Dan Mandell, Mayor for the City of Elmira

Rev. Holly Strickland, Pastor of the Webb Mills United Methodist Church

Rodney Strange, Member and Majority Leader of the Chemung County Legislature

Rev. Nathaniel Wright, Pastor of the Calvary Baptist Church in Ithaca

Dr. Richard Dozier, Author, Commentator, and former Corning Community College Vice President

Jerome Emanuel, Local businessman and community leader

Ken Miller, Former member of the Chemung County Legislature

Astra Titus, Attorney and social worker

Dr. Denis Kingsley, Veteran political analyst and commentator

Pastor Kale Mann, Faith Temple Community Church in Elmira will give the invocation and benediction.