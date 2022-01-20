Dr. Coleman’s 26th Political Pundit Night

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — On January 26th, Dr. Stephen Coleman will be hosting his 26th Political Pundit Night focused on Black History Month in America and the Twin Tiers.
The event will be live-streamed on mytwintiers.com from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Dr. Coleman, the founder and creator of the Pundit Night Series, will host the event. Dr. Coleman holds a Ph.D. in Political Science and a master’s degree in journalism from Boston University.
The following people will be participating with Dr. Coleman:
Georgia Verdier, Elmira-Corning NAACP President
Tom Santulli, Political Commentator and former Chemung County Executive
Dan Mandell, Mayor for the City of Elmira
Rev. Holly Strickland, Pastor of the Webb Mills United Methodist Church
Rodney Strange, Member and Majority Leader of the Chemung County Legislature
Rev. Nathaniel Wright, Pastor of the Calvary Baptist Church in Ithaca
Dr. Richard Dozier, Author, Commentator, and former Corning Community College Vice President
Jerome Emanuel, Local businessman and community leader
Ken Miller, Former member of the Chemung County Legislature
Astra Titus, Attorney and social worker
Dr. Denis Kingsley, Veteran political analyst and commentator
Pastor Kale Mann, Faith Temple Community Church in Elmira will give the invocation and benediction.