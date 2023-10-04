ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The two candidates for the position of Mayor of Elmira will have their second debate on Wednesday, nearing one month before voters make their decision in the November election.

Candidates, Incumbent Mayor, Republican, Daniel Mandell, and Democratic Party challenger, Jim Hassell, will participate in a live televised debate in-front of an audience on Oct. 4 at 7 p.m.

This is the second debate agreed upon by the two candidates after the first one in late May. The debate will be televised on Channel 18 and streamed live on MyTwinTiers.com. 18 News Anchor Brett Mills will moderate the debate.

Mandell, an Air Force veteran and powerlifter, is finishing his second term as Elmira Mayor after winning in 2019 with 74% of the vote after his opponent, Alex Sweet, dropped out of the race before the election after taking another Job out of state.

Hassell, a U.S. Army veteran and former professor, is now seeking public office after retiring from teaching some years back.

The general election will be held on Nov. 7, will open positions all across the county including numerous positions in the City of Elmira alongside the mayor.