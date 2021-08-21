Empire State Weekly: The timeline for the transition of power in NY’s Executive Office

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — All eyes are on the Executive Chamber in Albany as the clock counts down to an historic transition of power. Gov. Andrew Cuomo has turned in his resignation, and Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul is set to become the first female governor of New York state.

The timeline is set for the exchange of executive powers. Cuomo will cease to be the Empire State’s 56th governor as of 11:59 p.m. on Monday, August 23. Hochul will then be sworn in as the 57th governor at 12 a.m. Tuesday during a private ceremony.

Reporters from around New York join Tim Lake to discuss the upcoming transition of power.

We talk about the big topics the lieutenant governor is expected to tackle when she takes office, including the coronavirus pandemic, the economy and refugees fleeing Afghanistan.

We also get to know more about New York’s incoming First Gentleman William Hochul, and we’ll take one last look at Cuomo’s governorship.

Here is a list of how you can watch Empire State Weekly in your area of New York every weekend: