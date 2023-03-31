N.Y. (WETM) — Assemblyman Chris Friend announced recommendations for school safety from a report made after the Assembly Republican Task Force on School Safety and Security. Friend made these recommendations alongside fellow Republican Assembly members.

“My colleagues and I have been working on a set of solutions to help secure our schools,” said Friend. “After talking with parents, teachers and school administrators in my district, it is clear their concerns over school safety have only increased, yet the state hasn’t done enough to give them the tools to enhance the security of schools.”

The Task Force on School Safety and Security recommends funding and law changes for increasing law enforcement presence in schools, addressing mental health issues in schools, and providing support for at-risk students. It also recommends creating “the New York State Division of School Safety and Security,” which would evaluate current school safety resources and expand plans for emergency responses. A full list of recommendations made by the task force and supported by Friend can be found in this report.

Friend and his colleagues want school safety measures funding to be included in the New York State budget. The budget is due on April 1 but is expected to be late.