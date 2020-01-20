Jim Kelly tweets Trump, weighs in on 27th District Congressional race

(WIVB)–Bills Hall-of-Famer Jim Kelly is weighing in on the race for New York’s 27th Congressional District.

He’s throwing his support behind Republican and Fox News contributor Beth Parlato. Kelly tweeted that their daughters grew up together, and he trusts Parlato to stand up for conservative values. He also tagged President Donald Trump in the tweet.

President @realdonaldtrump my wife, Jill and I are supporting @BethforCongress for our district #NY27

Our daughters grew up together; we know her and trust her to stand for what matters most. She’s a strong conservative/republican we believe can win special elec 4/28. — Jim Kelly (@JimKelly1212) January 19, 2020

While some supported the former quarterback, the tweet garnered enough negative backlash that Kelly’s wife Jill came to her husbands’ defense.

When you tweet to support a friend running for Congress that you’ve known for more than 20 years and you get hate. It’s called LOYALTY. — Jill Kelly (@jillmkelly12) January 19, 2020

Parlato, an attorney and former judge, is one of three Republicans running so far to fill the vacant seat in the house left by Chris Collins.

She’s running against State Senators Chris Jacobs and Rob Ortt. Jacobs was endorsed by Erie County Sheriff Tim Howard Saturday.

Running on the Democratic side is former Grand Island Supervisor Nate McMurray.

Governor Andrew Cuomo has not yet announced when a special election will be held, but state GOP Chairman Nick Langworthy confirmed to News 4 last week the plan is to have the special election on the same day as the Democratic Primary on April 28.