TOWANDA, Pa. (WETM) – John Sullivan has been sworn in as the new Bradford County Commissioner on Monday afternoon following the death of Ed Bustin in April.

Sullivan previously served as a Bradford County Commissioner and was chosen after applications were submitted last month.

According to the Rocket-Courier, Sullivan served two separate tenures as the Commissioner and was one of 16 applicants for the job.

Bustin served in the role since 2015 until his death on April 17.