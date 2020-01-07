Leslie Danks Burke announces candidacy for New York State Senate

(WETM) – Leslie Danks Burke has announced her candidacy for the New York State Senate’s 58th District.

Burke, who previously served as a political commentator for 18 News, made her announcement official on Facebook.

Burke previously challenged incumbent Republican Tom O’Mara in 2016, receiving about 45 percent to O’Mara’s 54 percent.

O’Mara has held the office since 2013 and won by 19 percent in 2018.

The 58th district five counties across the Southern Tier and Finger Lakes regions: Chemung, Schuyler, Steuben and Yates counties, and a portion of Tompkins County (the city and town of Ithaca, and the towns of Enfield, Newfield and Ulysses).