New York Assemblyman, Phil Palmesano, does not call for Rep. Tom Reed’s resignation

CORNING, NY (WETM) – Following allegations of sexual misconduct, Congressman Tom Reed said that he will not be running for Governor or seeking re-election.

This news comes in the wake of sexual harassment allegations against Governor Cuomo and calls for his resignation, but are those calls being echoed for the Southern Tier Congressman.

NY Assemblyman Phil Palmesano (R,C,I-Corning) said that he was shocked and disappointed when he heard the news, but he is not calling for Reed’s resignation.

“I can’t decide for someone to step down from any office just like no one else can,” Palmesano said. “That is ultimately their decision to make. Ms. Davis came forward with allegations and those certainly should be investigated and looked into, if that is the process that it needs to move forward, but obviously, this is a very serious issue that is going on.”

In the apology statement Reed released to Davis, he mentions his battle with alcoholism. Palmisano said that he had no idea about Reed’s struggle with alcohol, but praises him for not using his disease as an excuse in the apology.

“He did not use that as an excuse and he took full responsibility for the situation and his actions which was the right thing to do,”

Palmesano said. Palmesano does support Reed’s decision to not run for Governor or re-election under these circumstances.