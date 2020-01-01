NYS Assembly Minority Leader arrested for drunk driving on New Year’s Eve

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — New York State’s Assembly Minority Leader Brian Kolb (R-131), was arrested and taken into custody on Tuesday, New Year’s Eve, for driving while intoxicated.

Kolb’s arrest comes almost two weeks after releasing a statement aiming to raise awareness for safe, sober driving during the holiday season.

According to the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the report of a property damage crash in Victor at 10:27 p.m.

Kolb was taken into custody and charged with unsafe turn and driving while intoxicated with a BAC over .08%.

Brian Kolb, a Republican, represents the 131st district, which includes part of the Finger Lakes region southeast of Rochester.

Kolb released a statement on Wednesday addressing the incident.

“This was a terrible lapse in judgement, one I have urged others not to make, and I take full responsibility for it. I want to offer sincere apologies to my family, friends, colleagues and to the people of the 131st Assembly District. I fully recognize the severity of the situation and I am profoundly sorry.”

No one was injured in the crash. He is due in the Town of Victor Court at a later date.

Earlier in December, Kolb released a statement to urge people to be safe, consider others on the road and to take advantage of ride sharing options.

December is National Drunk and Drugged Driving Prevention Month, and its message is important: do not operate a vehicle if your ability to do so is impaired. Drunk driving is not only dangerous to the driver, but to vehicle passengers, bystanders and other drivers. Please consider the ramifications of impaired driving, especially as we prepare to close out 2019 and welcome in a new decade

As part of December’s awareness month, New York State has also embarked on a “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” enforcement campaign. Started earlier this month, it runs through Jan. 1, 2020. According to information from the Special Traffic Options Program for Driving While Intoxicated, last year alone there were 4,142 arrests for impaired driving and 144,197 tickets and violations issued. This year, let’s try to get both of those numbers to zero.

THERE IS ALWAYS A SAFE WAY TO GET HOME



There is no excuse for impaired driving. Here in New York, we have taxis, ride-sharing services like Uber and Lyft and a robust public transportation system. Please, use these services, or a sober, reliable designated driver when making your way about town.