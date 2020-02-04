PA Senator Bob Casey says he will vote to convict President Trump

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Democratic U.S. Sen. Bob Casey of Pennsylvania says he’ll vote to convict President Donald Trump on two impeachment charges.

Casey said there is no doubt the President abused his power and obstructed Congress’ investigation.

“Over the course of two weeks, House Managers presented substantial, persuasive evidence that President Trump abused his power and obstructed Congress,” Casey said in a statement. “It is unfortunate so many of my Republican colleagues voted last week to overrule the will of the American people and block additional witnesses and documents that would speak directly to the President’s conduct.”

“America deserved a fair trial and it got a cover-up,” he said.