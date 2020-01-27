Palmesano named Assistant Minority Leader of the Assembly Republican Conference

(WETM) – Assemblyman Phil Palmesano (R,C,I-Corning) has been named the Assistant Minority Leader of the Assembly Republican Conference.

“I’m grateful to Leader Barclay for the trust and confidence he has placed in me. I look forward to working with him and all the members of our conference in this new leadership role,” said Palmesano. “I will work tirelessly to use this new responsibility and opportunity as another way to fight for the important priorities of the residents I have the privilege to serve in the 132nd Assembly District.”

“Phil Palmesano is among the most highly-regarded members of our Conference and has earned the respect of his colleagues on both sides of the aisle. He has done tremendous work for the people of his district and here in Albany and I’m pleased to appoint him as Assistant Minority Leader. His intelligence, experience and diligence will be valuable in this important leadership position, and I look forward to working with him to move our agenda forward.”

Palmesano will continue to serve as the ranking member of the Energy committee, in addition to serving on the Corporations, Corrections, Insurance and Ways & Means committees. He will also continue serving on the bipartisan Legislative Commission on Rural Resources.