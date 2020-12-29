Rep. Reed votes in favor of $2,000 stimulus checks, Rep. Keller against

(WETM) – Two Republican Congressmen who represent the Twin Tiers cast votes on Monday to raise that would increase the amount of new stimulus checks from $600 to $2,000.

The checks were part of a $900 billion pandemic relief package signed by President Trump on Sunday, who pushed for the checks to be increased prior to signing the legislation.

Rep. Tom Reed, who represents New York’s 23rd Congressional District, voted in favor of increasing the stimulus checks.

“I think the American people have suffered a lot during this COVID crisis and are supportive of the President’s request,” said Reed on Monday evening on 18 News at 6. “I don’t know if it’s going to make it through the Senate, I think that’s going to be a very large uphill battle, but the bottom line is we got the $900 billion relief bill passed, signed into law. I thank the President for doing that, and now we’re going to get the Paycheck Protection Money out there, we’re going to get individual relief out there with $600, and we’re also going to see the unemployment and vaccine distribution money, which is critical to getting the ultimate solution of getting COVID-19 in the history books.”

Congressman Reed’s Republican colleague Fred Keller, who represents Pennsylvania’s 12th Congressional District, voted against both the original $900 billion relief program and the amendment to increase the direct payments to $2,000.

The biggest threat posed by this pandemic is government dependency.



We can't move forward when job-killing shutdown orders are still in effect.



Reopen the economy! — Congressman Fred Keller (@RepFredKeller) December 28, 2020

Congressman Keller was one of 130 Republicans who voted against increasing the direct payments.

Following last week’s vote on the $900 billion relief program the Congressman released the following statement, saying in part that he supports parts of the program, but it lacks protections for businesses and healthcare providers.

“Since the start of the pandemic, I have advocated for targeted relief for American families, workers, and small businesses that is focused on getting Americans back to work. The best stimulus is a job, and Congress should advance policies that will allow our economy to recover and create family-sustaining jobs for Pennsylvanians. While this legislative package includes measures I have worked hard to advance, such as extending and improving the Paycheck Protection Program, it also spends well beyond our nation’s means, lacks critical protections for small businesses, healthcare providers, and educators, and continues policies that will make it harder to achieve sustained economic recovery. Based on conversations with small businesses and workers across Pennsylvania’s 12th District, I have advocated for an extension of the PPP and allowing businesses to deduct PPP expenses. The PPP has been a tremendous success keeping Americans employed and our small businesses operational by providing forgivable loans. These provisions will allow struggling small businesses and their workers to continue to access critical resources. Unfortunately, Speaker Pelosi and the House Democrat majority blocked efforts to pass a clean extension of the PPP more than 40 times since the program expired in August. For months, Speaker Pelosi passed messaging bills, using the pandemic as a political bargaining chip. COVID relief must stand on its own and be narrowly targeted to the hardest hit industries and those who need it the most. The only way we will see sustained economic recovery is by supporting relief that gets Americans back to work. Unfortunately, this bill saddles our children and grandchildren with more debt and misses the mark in ensuring targeted relief for the American people. This package includes an Omnibus appropriations bill, coronavirus relief, an extension of expiring tax credits, and legislation to address surprise medical billing. Each of these items is important, and Congress should deal with them individually—through regular order—so that members of Congress and the American people can review them. Unfortunately, this 5,593-page bill was released hours before the House voted on it. We are never going to change Washington, D.C. and fix our nation’s problems legislating like this.”

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said he would offer Trump’s proposal for $2,000 checks for a vote in Senate this week.

“The House will pass a bill to give Americans $2,000 checks,” Schumer tweeted. “Then I will move to pass it in the Senate.” He said no Democrats will object. “Will Senate Republicans?”

Many of Trump’s fellow Republicans, who control the Senate, oppose the higher relief payments.

Republican Rep. Mo Brooks of Alabama counted himself Monday among the opponents of a more generous relief package and Trump’s call for higher payments.

“It’s money we don’t have, we have to borrow to get and we can’t afford to pay back,” he said on “Fox and Friends.” “Someone’s got to show me how we’re going to pay for it. How far before we all go into debilitating insolvency and bankruptcy?”

But Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York said she was open to the idea of $2,000 checks. “Many Americans are in dire need of relief,” she said on the show.

For now, the administration can only begin work sending out the $600 payments.

Unemployment benefits being paid out to about 14 million people through pandemic programs lapsed on Saturday but will be restarted now that Trump has signed the bill.

The relief package extends a moratorium on evictions that was due to expire on Dec. 31, refreshes support for small-business payrolls, provides funding to help schools re-open and aid for the transport industry and vaccine distribution.

The Associated Press and Reuters contributed to this report. All reporting by Susan Cornwell and Steve Holland of Reuters and Jill Covin, Lisa Mascaro and Andrew Taylor of the AP.