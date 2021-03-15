Sen. Gillibrand to call for legislation to expand money for education

HORSEHEADS, NY (WETM) – United States Senator Kirsten Gillibrand will be in Horseheads this afternoon to call for legislation to expand community school funding and bolster services for low-income and underserved students, families, and communities.

Senator Gillibrand will be discussing the Full-Service Community School Expansion Act of 2021, which would deliver more than $3.6 billion to expand community schools around the country, including New York State. The program would provide integrated student supports, expand and enrich learning opportunities, collaborative leadership, and family and school engagement, including medical, mental, and nutritional health services.

Currently, the Full-Service Community Schools grant program is funded with $30 million. The American Rescue Plan delivered funding to support schools and students throughout the COVID crisis, however, Gillibrand says that more resources are needed to help community schools meet heightened student needs.

Senator Gillibrand will be joined by Horseheads Central School District Superintendent Tom Douglass and James Frame, the Superintendent of the Greater Southern Tier Board of Cooperative Educational Services (BOCES).

We will be streaming the press conference live in this story.