Tioga County officials reportedly received death threats amidst election audit debate

TIOGA COUNTY, Pa., (WETM) – Tioga county commissioners decided to not take part in the state election audit, and are reportedly receiving death threats. This is a claim that was brought to the attention of a Facebook group, Audit The Vote PA.

In their post on social media, Audit The Vote PA claims that they were made aware of Tioga county commissioners receiving death threats. On the post, they asked anyone associated with their organization to act peacefully.

“We are not going to yield to disrespectful commentary and allegations,” said Erick Coolidge, Tioga County Commissioner.

The audit was launched earlier this month by Trump ally, Senator Doug Mastriano. Mastriano requested access to voting machines from three counties in search of evidence of election fraud. Critics say this is an attempt to discredit President Joe Biden’s victory in the state.

Tioga county decided not to allow access, and Coolidge says that the decision was not politically motivated. Coolidge also insists that they have not shown an unwillingness to comply, under the conditions that the law is being followed and not at the community’s expense – which he says is currently not the case.

If the county complied under the current conditions, their voting machines would have been decertified, because third-party access would challenge the chain of custody. Resulting in the machines being unavailable for use in their fall elections, with no reimbursement for replacement.

Fulton County complied with the audit requests and will have to buy or lease new voting machines because they have been promptly decertified by Pennsylvania’s top election official. Coolidge estimates that it would cost over $1 million to replace their equipment.

“Frankly, Senator Mastriano owns this and he needs to deal with it in an appropriate, and professional way… if they need these [voting machines] to make their findings complete, have them, but not at the expense of this county,” said Coolidge.

The following is our full interview with Coolidge;