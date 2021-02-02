TSA requiring face masks

MIAMI, FLORIDA – MAY 21: A Transportation Security Administration (TSA) agent’s patch is seen as she helps travelers place their bags through the 3-D scanner at the Miami International Airport on May 21, 2019 in Miami, Florida. TSA has begun using the new 3-D computed tomography (CT) scanner in a checkpoint lane to detect explosives and other prohibited items that may be inside carry-on bags. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (NEWS10) — The TSA announced Sunday that it would implement President Joe Biden’s executive order regarding wearing face masks at airport security checkpoints and throughout its commercial and public transportation network. Individuals must be masked starting Tuesday, and the requirement is currently in place through May 11.

To meet provisions of the Executive Order on Promoting COVID-19 Safety in Domestic and International Travel, the Transportation Security Administration will require face masks in airports, bus, and rail stations, and while occupying passenger aircraft, public transportation, passenger railroads, and over-the-road buses operating on scheduled fixed-routes.

The move comes in support of the recent emergency guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) requiring masks at transportation hubs.

“TSA will fully comply with the President’s Executive Orders, CDC guidance, and the DHS National Emergency determination to ensure healthy and secure travel across all transportation sectors. This will help prevent further spread of COVID-19 and encourage a unified government response,” said Darby LaJoye, Senior Official Performing the Duties of the TSA Administrator. “As we continue to experience impacts from this pandemic, we are committed to this measure as the right thing to do for the TSA workforce, for our industry stakeholders and for passengers.”

The federal face mask requirement covers crew and passengers at domestic airports, aboard inbound flights to the U.S., and on surface transportation. Everyone over age 2 must wear a face mask throughout the security screening process. TDC officers will ask travelers to lower masks to verify identities. Unmasked passengers may be denied entry and transportation and may receive civil penalties.