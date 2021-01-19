You may be surprised to see who oddsmakers think will win the 2024 election

WASHINGTON (COVERS) — President-elect Joe Biden is still hours away from being sworn in as the 46th president of the United States of America, but U.S. election odds are already on the board for 2024.

U.S. Election betting has emerged as one of the biggest betting markets in the world, exceeding $2 billion in handle in 2020, and sportsbooks are eager to cash in over the next four years as well.

Who is the favorite to win the 2024 U.S. presidential election?

Kamala Harris, who will serve as vice president to Biden, is at the top of the presidential odds board at +350, while Biden is in second place at +450.

Harris was previously on the U.S. Senate and has also served as the attorney general of California. At 56 years of age, Harris is entering her political prime and ran for the Democratic nomination in 2020 before dropping out and later endorsing Biden.

The MAGA campaign may have lost the most recent election but Trump presidential odds for 2024 remain strongly in play at +600.

Other presidential betting favorites for 2024 include Vice President Mike Pence (+900), former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley (+1,200), and rising young Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (+1,600).

Here are the presidential election betting odds for 2024:

Odds to win the 2024 U.S. presidential election

Election Winner Odds as of Jan 15, 2021 Kamala Harris +350 Joe Biden +450 Donald Trump +600 Mike Pence +900 Nikki Haley +1,200 Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez +1,600 Dwayne Johnson +2,500 Ivanka Trump +2,500 Tucker Carlson +2,500 Donald Trump Jr. +3,300 Michelle Obama +3,300 Pete Buttigieg +3,300 Andrew Cuomo +5,000 Candace Owens +5,000 Elizabeth Warren +5,000 Marco Rubio +5,000 Mike Pompeo +5,000 Ted Cruz +5,000 Tom Cotton +5,000 Amy Klobuchar +6,600 Andrew Yang +6,600 Bernie Sanders +6,600 Dan Crenshaw +6,600 Gavin Newsom +6,600 Josh Hawley +6,600 Kanye West +6,600 Paul Ryan +6,600

Odds courtesy of William Hill

What are Joe Biden’s odds of winning the 2024 U.S. presidential election?

It’s rare that an incoming president isn’t a higher favorite to win a second term, but Biden will already be 78 years old when he enters office. He may be more than willing to step aside in 2024 rather than run at the age of 82, and some analysts believe that an agreement for Harris to take over is already in the works.

Biden has built a reputation for towing the party line and will likely do what the rest of the Democrats think is best, and that might mean letting the younger candidates run for leadership.

What are Donald Trump’s odds of winning the 2024 U.S. presidential election?

Donald Trump will be 78 when the next election cycle rolls around, but still has +600 odds of becoming the POTUS once again. Considering that Biden was able to pull off a victory at the same age, we’re not counting Trump out just yet.

The biggest uphill battle for Trump might be winning over a fractured GOP party, but one thing the previous POTUS did was build a base that seems to show more loyalty towards him as an individual than the Republican party as a whole.

Perhaps most interestingly, Trump’s children Ivanka Trump (+2,500) and Donald Trump Jr. (+3,300) are relatively high on the election odds board themselves. Could we see a new political dynasty in 2024?

What are AOC’s odds of winning the 2024 U.S. presidential election?

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has emerged as one of the brightest young stars of the Democratic Party and is installed at +1,600. AOC is currently serving as a member of the U.S. House of Representatives, representing New York’s 14th district.

The politically savvy 31-year-old has built a massive online following and will be turning the requisite age of presidential eligibility just before the 2024 election.

Her biggest obstacle may in fact be her own party, with her progressive policies likely to alienate some of her colleagues unless they soften over time. AOC could run the risk of being another Bernie Sanders if she can’t convince the moderates that she is willing to make concessions.

What are Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s odds of winning the 2024 U.S. presidential election?

What would election betting odds be without some celebrity long shots? Kanye West emerged as a massive underdog candidate this past election, but Dwayne Johnson, otherwise known as “The Rock,” isn’t too far down the presidential odds board at +2,500.

The former WWE superstar and actor doesn’t have a history of political aspirations but received plenty of publicity for his endorsement of the Biden/Harris ticket in 2020. It might seem like a political career is a bit out of left field for Johnson, but Trump may have opened the door for future celebrity presidential candidates, especially ones oozing with charisma — and money.