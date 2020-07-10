POLL: Governor’s approval rating soaring during coronavirus outbreak

(NEWS10) — A poll released Thursday by Marist and NBC 4 New York shows Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s job performance ratings have reached new heights, buoyed by his handling of the pandemic and the economy.
The NBC/Marist poll reports all-time highs since he took office in 2011:
- 60% of New Yorkers registered to vote rate Cuomo’s performance as excellent or good
- 86% of Democrats, 65% of independents, and 28% of Republican approve of the governor
- 55% of upstate New Yorkers responded positively overall, compared to 67% of those in the City
- 69% of upstaters approve of his leadership during the pandemic, compared to 75% in the City
- 52% of upstaters like the way he’s handling the economy, compared to 63% in the City
The full poll also covers responses to New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, reopening schools, face masks, defunding the police, and Black Lives Matter.