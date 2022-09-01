ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Chemung County Board of Elections are preparing for the General Elections and need poll inspectors.

A minimum of 375 poll workers are needed for the 89 election districts. In the primary elections there were only 225.

Due to the lack of attendance, incentives are in the works to raise the pay from $175 a day to $225. In addition to the $25 dollars given for training.

Residents who are interested must meet the following requirements:

You must be a registered voter in Chemung County

You must attend a three hour training course and be certified each year. Classes are typically held mid-March through mid-May and a few in September.

You must be able to read and write English (legibly)

Availability for Primary and General Elections is expected ( exceptions for emergencies)

The training is expected to take place by the end of September. For more information or questions call the Board of Elections at: (607) 737-5475 or email

Democratic Administrative Specialist: Tina Kane tkane@chemungcountyny.gov

Republican Administrative Specialist: Jeanie Tomkalski jtomkalski@chemungcounty.gov