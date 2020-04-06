Polls show people fear for their health

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The increase in deaths and hospitalizations amid the COVID-19 pandemic is causing people to have higher than normal anxiety levels.

Over the weekend, the U.S hit a grim marker of the pandemic, a new record of deaths for a single day. 1,224 coronavirus related deaths reported.

Doctor Danielle Terry, Director of Behavioral Science at Guthrie Family Medicine, says fear and concerns are normal during a time like this.

Constant financial and health concerns “provokes anxiety and fear even for people who don’t have pre-existing anxiety or depressive disorders,” said Dr. Terry. “For most of us, we are going to be anxious about these sorts of things.”

In his daily briefing Governor, Andrew Cuomo says that New York State will be hitting the apex of the pandemic soon, and the slow of it will begin. Relieving the minds of people in the state, as life will slowly get back to normal.

