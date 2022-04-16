CHEMUNG, N.Y. (WETM) — An intersection was blocked and two cars were totaled after a two-car vehicle accident happened in the town of Chemung.

Initial reports came into the newsroom around 4:50 p.m. of a motor vehicle accident with possible injuries.

A reporter was sent to the intersection of County Road 60 and Wyncoop Creek Road in the Town of Chemung.

Two vehicles were seen being loaded onto tow trucks, one red Toyota pickup truck and a dark-colored Nissan sedan. The sedan sustained heavy front-end damage with the airbags deployed inside the vehicle, while the pickup truck had damage along the right side of the vehicle.

Chemung Fire and New York State Police were on the scene providing traffic control and assessing the damages.

It is unknown at this time the cause of the accident or the status of the drivers/passengers in either vehicle.