ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- Data from the United States Census Bureau shows almost a quarter of children within the Southern Tier of New York state live in poverty.

The data as to why points to certain socioeconomic factors such as the education level of parents and the jobs that are available in the area.

Economist, Dr. Martin Cantor said, “When you have households under the poverty line, there’s not enough money and children grow up in poverty. The second thing is the educational attainment in Elmira are weighted very heavily to only high school graduates, the lower paying educational attainment levels.”

For the overall percentage of persons in poverty Tioga County N.Y, Tioga County Pa, Bradford, Schuyler, Chemung and Steuben Counties as a whole all sat below 15% but ranged from 9.3% to 14.5%. The state average is approximately 12.7%.

The poverty rate for the city of Elmira including adults and children almost doubled the state average at 24.9% according to the United States Census.