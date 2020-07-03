Power companies working to restore power after severe storm, warn of more to come

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Following intense thunderstorms that ripped through on Thursday, crews from National Grid and Central Hudson are working to restore power throughout the greater Capital Region.

National Grid anticipates that power should be restored to any remaining households—several thousand, by their latest update—by midnight. Central Hudson estimates electricity to be fully restored by 10 p.m. However, this timeline is subject to change depending on incoming weather systems.

Hail, powerful lightning strikes, and winds that brought down trees accompanied a rainy deluge beginning Thursday evening. As many as 58,000 customers were without power as a result. Another impending storm on Friday could cause additional outages and damage.

National Grid outages numbered 41,000 and were concentrated around Albany, Columbia, Saratoga, Schenectady, and Rensselaer Counties. Central Hudson says its 17,000 outages were further south, mostly in Greene and Dutchess Counties.