ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Customers are currently reporting power outages in Elmira, according to NYSEG’s outage map.

As of 5:50 p.m. today, September 12, 2022, NYSEG lists 2,126 customers without power in the near westside area of Elmira. The map also lists 119 customers without power in the Town of Big Flats.

NYSEG said the estimated restoration time for the outages is 7:45 p.m.

According to NYSEG, the outages were caused by a tree falling on a power line in the area of Hillcrest Rd, and crews have responded and are currently working to reestablish service.

18 News will continue to update with outage numbers as they become available. If you’re experiencing a power outage, you can report it by calling NYSEG at 800-572-1131.