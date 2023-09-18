ELMIRA N.Y. (WETM) — With autumn around the corner, everyone is preparing for the seasonal transition and decorating their houses. No fall decoration is complete without a pumpkin in the yard to add a nice touch to the foliage.

Pumpkins are often targeted by animals such as squirrels and deer, who invade gardens and pick at them. Glenn Miller, the owner of Chamberlain Acres, suggests a technique to prevent the pumpkins from being consumed by these animals.

“Definitely there’s ways you can try to protect your pumpkins, like a little cayenne pepper sprinkled on top of them. Great way to help protect them from being eaten,” said Miller.

There are additional options to enhance your home’s décor for the fall season. You can incorporate corn stalks, flowering kale, and hydrangea plants. If you happen to have porcupine grass in your garden, you can cut it up and arrange it into a bouquet for display.