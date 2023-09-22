NICHOLS, N.Y. (WETM) — Tonight and Saturday mark the final weekend of racing for the year at Tioga Downs Racetrack. People may think that betting on horse races is a simple way to earn money while enjoying the spectacle of the event.

Raising and preparing magnificent stallions for racing is a demanding and time-consuming profession. An extensive process that requires dedication and hard work from both the horse and trainer.

Mike Deters, a horse trainer at Tioga Downs Racetrack for 14 years, explained how the work ethic behind horse training is very fulfilling.

“They jog every day, they get a bath every day, horses are like child, they need 24 hour care. They have to be exercised, bathed and fed multiple times a day. So it’s a full time job,” said Deters.

The horses train 2-3 days per week and jog 5 miles daily, with one weekly race. After completing training, the horses are bathed, their hooves get washed, and they drink plenty of water before racing in the evening. All of this contributes to helping the horses navigate the track and reach speeds of up to 35 mph with a race bike attached to them.

Dale Gilmore, a horse trainer at the racetrack, added that the preparation for the work to get the horses ready, is a full-time commitment. “It’s 7 days a week, 365 days a year. You start at five, six in the morning, they get fed. You get them out to jog train. Put them away. Go race at night. It’s an all day thing,” said Dale Gilmore.

Tomorrow at 5:15 p.m., the racetrack will be having a race with a grand prize of $10,000 and will determine the pacer of the year.