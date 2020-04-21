President Trump says he will sign executive order to “temporarily suspend immigration into the United States”

(WJW) - McDonald's will offer free 'Thank You Meals' to health care workers and first responders between April 22 and May 5 as a "token of appreciation for their selfless service," the company announced.

The meals will be available to health care workers, police officers, firefighters and paramedics. They'll be available at no charge via drive-thru or carryout at participating restaurants nationwide, according to a press release.