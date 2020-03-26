President Trump, White House coronavirus task force hold Thursday briefing

Breaking News
Steuben County confirms new COVID-19 cases
WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR/AP) — President Trump and the White House coronavirus task force are expected to give a briefing on the country’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic at approximately 5 p.m. ET. You can stream live right here.

U.S. deaths from the pandemic topped 1,000, with the number of people around the world who have coronavirus reaching 500,000, with over 68,000 cases confirmed in the United States.

The Senate unanimously passed an unprecedented $2.2 trillion economic rescue package aimed at giving aid to businesses, workers and health care systems. It now goes to the House, where it is expected to get final approval on Friday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

