Presidential Primary Election tentatively postponed due to COVID-19

CHEMUNG COUNTY (WETM-TV)- According to the Deputy Commissioner of the Chemung County Board of Elections, Mary Collins, the Presidential Primary Election has been postponed until mid June due to COVID-19.

The Board of Elections has been receiving multiple phone calls regarding the Election during the time of this pandemic.

In order to answer the concerns of the community the Chemung County Board of Elections released this public service announcement:

To the voters of Chemung County: Due to the COVID-19 virus the April 28th Presidential Primary Election has been tentatively postponed until June 23, 2020. Please contact the Board of Elections at 737-5475 or check the website at www.chemungcountyny.gov for updates and schedules.