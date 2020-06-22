Preventing brush fires during heatwaves

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS 10)— With the intense heat we have been having lately, the Clifton Park Fire Department is warning those who live in the Captial Region that the grass is dry and has the potential to easily catch fire.

Former Clifton Park Fire Chief, Art Hunsinger said any small embers that fly out of bonfires, fireworks, or grills should be stomped on or doused in water right away.

“If you’re gonna shoot off the legal fire works at this time— use sparklers, do them in your driveway,” explained Hunsinger. “Do them on asphalt, on concrete. Don’t do them right now, especially as dry as it has been, in a grass area because you do have the potential of starting a brush fire.”

His reminder, “Anything that’s hot, can start the grass on fire.”